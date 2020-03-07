Naperville Park District Shares Steps to a Healthy Environment

A Healthy Environment
The Naperville Park District is reminding people how they keep their facilities clean and healthy:
- District facilities are cleaned daily
- Preschool and childcare spaces and toys are cleaned regularly
- Electrostatic sprayers will be used in several areas to help disinfect spaces
- Hand sanitizer is available at service desks for staff and visitors
What You Can Do
The Park District also shared ways you can help keep areas clean:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands while participating in programs
- Use the disinfecting wipes that are provided to clean equipment
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your elbow or a tissue
- Stay home when you’re sick
