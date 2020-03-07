Naperville Park District

Naperville Park District Shares Steps to a Healthy Environment

Posted on March 7, 2020

A Healthy Environment

The Naperville Park District is reminding people how they keep their facilities clean and healthy:

  • District facilities are cleaned daily
  • Preschool and childcare spaces and toys are cleaned regularly
  • Electrostatic sprayers will be used in several areas to help disinfect spaces
  • Hand sanitizer is available at service desks for staff and visitors

What You Can Do

The Park District also shared ways you can help keep areas clean:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands while participating in programs
  • Use the disinfecting wipes that are provided to clean equipment
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with your elbow or a tissue
  • Stay home when you’re sick

