Naperville Park District Earth Day Fair 2021

The Naperville Park District‘s Earth Day Fair was back for the fourth year at Knoch Knolls Park.

“The Naperville Park District works in collaboration with a lot of other organizations, specifically the City of Naperville, DuPage County Forest Preserve, Will County Forest Preserve, and other organizations,” said Volunteer Manager Lynnette Hoole. “I think that people have been inside for a long time and to be able to be outside, it all worked out to our benefit. I think that we’re getting a lot more people because they do want to be outside. So it’s all working, it’s working great.”

Exhibitors

This year’s event featured 24 exhibitors.

“We have exhibitors from a lot of different organizations and businesses in our community that are trying really hard to do opportunities for people to live a conscientious, environmental existence,” said Hoole. “People can go and ask questions, learn about different ways that places in our community are environmentally conscience.

“One of the fun things we’re doing is one of the people in our parks department brought out – we’re painting trash cans and recycling cans. And the family or the group can paint a can. And we’ll put it in a park and we’ll let you know what park your trash can’s in and it’s fun. I think that’s a way to bring awareness to children.”

Hoole said the goal of the event is to bring awareness to everyone.

“When people are thinking about the environment, they’re thinking about the ozone layer and things like that,” said Hoole. “Well it starts right here, right now with what the ground your standing on and what you’re doing everyday in your life to make our place safer, better, and last longer. More sustainable.”

