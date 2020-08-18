Naperville Park District E-Learning Experience

E-Learning Experience

The Naperville Park District is offering an E-Learning Experience for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade to provide another childcare services option for parents.

“The park district recognizes that starting the academic year with remote learning presents challenges for some families in our community,” said Naperville Park District Director of Recreation and Facilities Brad Wilson in a press release. “As a park district, we have experience running successful day camp programs and are happy to use that experience to offer an in-person program to support families.”

Students will be placed in pods of 10 students to be able to follow social distancing guidelines. The park district said their staff will help students navigate their remote learning schedules and stay on task while working through assignments.

Tutoring and help with homework are not part of this program.

The park district said as schedules allow, recreational activities including games and crafts will also be provided. Students need to bring their own electronic devices, lunch, and beverage.

Schedule & Fees

The E-Learning Experience will begin on September 1 for Naperville School District 203 students. They will meet at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 W. Jackson Avenue.

Indian Prairie School District 204 students will meet at the 95th Street Center at 2244 W. 95th Street beginning September 3.

The program is scheduled to operate in September and October. If remote learning is extended, the E-Learning Experience will be extended as well. If in-person learning resumes before the end of a month, payment already paid would be refunded.

Times and registration fees are below:

More information on how to register can be found here.

Other Childcare Options

District 203 has also partnered with the YMCA and Champions for childcare services. More information can be found here and here.

District 204 has also partnered with the YMCA and Fox Valley Park District eCARE. More information can be found here.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.