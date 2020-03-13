Naperville Park District, DCM Close Due to Coronavirus

As places in Naperville are closing or cancelling events due to the coronavirus, more locations have been added to the list:

Park District Closures and Cancellations

Starting March 14 through April 5, the Naperville Park District will cancel any group programs including group exercise classes, personal training, open gyms and childcare at Fort Hill Activity Center.

Here is a list of other closures/cancellations:

Closure of 95th Street Center, Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, and Knoch Knolls Nature Center.

Cancellation of all outdoor and indoor rentals including birthday parties and athletic fields.

Cancellation of all staff training and coaches meetings.

Cancellation of all group volunteer activities.

The Spring Naperville Youth Soccer and Premier Soccer seasons have a new start date of practice in the week of April 6 and the first games on April 11.

The Park District will be refunding for cancelled programs.

What Will Stay Open?

Here is a list of what will will remain open:

Naperville Park District Administration building and maintenance facilities

Fort Hill Activity Center fitness area and walk/jog track. Use of the areas is limited to Fort Hill Activity Center members only.

Sportsman’s Park trapshooting

Springbrook and Naperbrook golf courses

Voting and Taxes

All senior tax appointments that were scheduled at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center will be moved to the Fort Hill Activity Center and For Hill will still be open as a polling location on March 17.

All programs and events at The DuPage Children’s Museum have been cancelled as the museum closed today at 5 p.m. and will remain closed until March 30.

“While this decision was difficult in some ways, and there has been no known case of COVID-19 at the museum, as a community resource we feel it is our obligation to proactively do our part to help minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its impact on our community.” said DCM in a press release.

DCM also said the time period may be extended depending on public health developments.

Customers are being contacted and have the option to put the value of their tickets or reservations to a future date or if they want a refund.

Catholic Churches Cancel Mass

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet has cancelled all Mass services this weekend, which affects the following churches in Naperville: