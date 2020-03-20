Naperville Park District Asks Public to Practice Social Distancing Outside

The Naperville Park District is reminding people to practice social distancing due to coronavirus outside as well.

Practice Social Distancing

While parks can help boost health and wellness during this time where everyone is being asked to stay at home, the park district has some guidelines for those who are using parks and trails and how you can practice social distancing while outside:

Don’t use parks or trails if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) advice on personal hygiene before visiting parks or trials.

While on trails, warn others of your presence as they pass and step aside to let others pass.

Follow the CDC’s advice on the recommended size of gatherings like picnics

Follow CDC’s recommended social distancing of staying six feet away from others

Prepare for limited access to public restrooms and water fountains.

National Recreation and Park Association

These guidelines are from the National Recreation and Park Association’s Joint Statement on using parks and open space while maintaining social distancing.

