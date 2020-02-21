Naperville One Step Closer to Its Solar Farm

At the latest Planning and Zoning Commission meeting the group approved variances to allow for the City of Naperville to have a solar farm.

Solar Farm Details

The photovoltaic system will be located near Plainfield-Naperville Road, and would house 3,500 solar panels covering about six acres on the city’s Springbrook property.

The Naperville project is expected to produce more than 1.6 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year. That amount is enough to power approximately 145 homes annually.

The City of Naperville is working with the Illinois Municipal Energy Agency on the solar farm project. There is no direct cost incurred by the city for the purchase of the panels, and IMEA will commission the solar facility, which will be built and operated by a selected developer.

Naperville already has 161 solar panels on top of its city hall, and offers incentives to businesses and residents who qualify for their renewable energy program.

If approved by city council the project could be completed later this year.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports

