Naperville North Shortens School Day Due To Undisclosed Threat

Naperville North High School is shortening its school day due to an undisclosed threat. The building first went into a soft lockdown this morning, with no movement to and from the school. The district said students are safe.

Staggered Release

According to a message from Naperville North principal Stephanie Posey on the school’s website, the school has now planned a staggered release for its students. Until then, they will remain in the soft lockdown. The Naperville Police Department is at the school and is helping to guide the process.

Students will not be allowed access to their lockers upon departure. As per the note on the district’s website, student drivers and walkers will be released first. Naperville police will be on hand for oversight as they depart. Bus riders will be able to take buses home, with students being released by their bus numbers.

Parent Pickup of Students

Any parents who are picking up students may do so at Door 19, the athletic/student parking lot. They should enter off of Ogden Avenue, or via the North entrance of Mill Street to that door, and then exit through the south entrance on Mill Street by the tennis courts. As per the message on the Naperville North website, any parents who arrive before the plan is activated, “will not be allowed access and will be directed away.”

“Please know that we continue to collaborate with the Naperville Police Department (NPD) to ensure that all students and staff are kept safe throughout the release process, and we thank parents and guardians for your patience and cooperation,” Posey said in the message.

She also noted that families would be notified once they are able to come and pick up any personal items at the school.

In an email, District 203 said “while the investigation remains ongoing, the Naperville Police Department has determined that students and staff are safe at this time, and that it is safe for Naperville North to host its football game tonight and homecoming dance tomorrow night.”

Bomb Threat Last Month

Naperville North High School was closed for the day last month after a bomb threat. That incident took place September 22. In that instance, students and staff were removed from the building, with student pickup taking place at Naperville Central High School.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!