Naperville North Principal Takes New Role in District

Naperville North Principal Stephanie Posey will be named Interim Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education for District 203, pending approval at the next scheduled board meeting on August 3, 2020.

“During these uncertain times, we need a strong educator like Stephanie Posey to lead our secondary level,” said Superintendent Dan Bridges. “Her leadership and expertise will be greatly valued by our seven secondary buildings.”

Posey has served as the Naperville North High School Principal since 2015 and prior to that was Principal of Belleville East High School. Naperville North was awarded the National Blue Ribbon honor in 2018. She is a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, Illinois Principal Association, National Association of Secondary School Principals, and the Illinois High School Association Basketball Advisory Committee, among other professional associations.

“It is an honor for me to step in to support the District as Interim Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education,” said Stephanie Posey. “It has always been important to me to create a sense of community for students, staff and families at the school level and I will use this philosophy in my capacity as Interim Assistant Superintendent of Secondary.”

Posey will begin her new role in the District office effective immediately, while Naperville North transitions Jay Wachtel into the role of Interim Principal. Posey will replace Nancy Voise, who is serving as Principal at Madison Junior High School.