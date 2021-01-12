Naperville North Junior Receives Youngarts Foundation Award

Youngarts Foundation Award

Naperville North High School junior Nicholas Boettcher received a 2021 National Youngarts Foundation award in Classical Music Performance.

“I was really happy,” said Boettcher. “This is a recognition of all the work we’ve all put in to our craft. It’s rewarding.”

The bassist has been recognized at the Honorable Mention level, which he said is the organization’s second highest honor.

As a winner, Boettcher will receive a cash prize and have the opportunity to learn from leading artists in the industry. He is now eligible for exclusive creative and professional development including a wide range of fellowships, residencies and awards, virtual and in-person presentations, and more.

“I’m trying to use this as a way to help me get better to push me forward in my music,” said Boettcher.

YoungArts Competition

The YoungArts competition was open to those 15-18 years old in grades 10 through 12. Out of 7,000 applicants, Boettcher was one of 659 winners chosen nationwide. The high school junior said he’s one out of four bassists to be selected in the classical music category.

A couple of years ago his brother Jack Boettcher also received the award.

Last year Naperville News 17 featured the brothers for their efforts to provide music to incarcerated teens through their non-profit, The No Repeats Project.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.