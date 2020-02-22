Naperville North Holds Robotics Open House

Luminara (or Lumi for short) is the name of this rock star robot that was built by Huskie robotics team, 3061 at Naperville North.

During the open house, community members were treated to a showcase of Lumi’s impressive throwing, moving and lifting skills.

But the success of Lumi didn’t happen overnight, as the machine itself represents weeks of work on the part of the students.

Rad Robot

“I’d say the most exciting part is always getting to see the robot move and then see the look on people’s faces when they see such a contraption coming out of the chaos of the high school mind. I don’t think a lot of times people perceive high school students of being capable of producing, such a complex device.” Said Mark Rowzee, a physics teacher and robotics coach at Naperville North.

Those at the open house were shown all the work that went in to creating Lumi via different presentations in different classrooms, from software, to raw materials and of course the testing phase.

Competitive Tech

The Huskies robotics team built the marvelous machine in the hopes to enter it in competitive robotics competitions around the state, later in the school year.

If you’d like to know more about team 3061’s development of Lumi, you can check out their website, which has a week by week breakdown of their process.

