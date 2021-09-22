Naperville North High School has closed for the day Wednesday to allow police to investigate a bomb threat made against the school.

All students and staff are safe and have been removed from the building. Students and staff will not have access while police investigate and search the building.

What Parents Need To Know

Families whose children had arrived on campus can pick them up at Naperville Central High School, starting at 10 AM.

Parents should enter the NCHS parking lot off Hillside Road by the auditorium at the far west end of the building, and remain in their vehicles for the entire process. Parents must show staff their ID and provide the name of their student before picking them up. Staff will then call on students to exit the building and direct them to their parent’s vehicle.

Social emotional support has been made available for students all day at NCHS. Students interested in speaking with a social worker should arrive at Door 1 and will be directed to the Little Theatre.

All after-school activities have also been cancelled for the day.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

Photo Courtesy: Kaylin Risvold

