Naperville Noon Lions Host Pizza Wars

The Naperville Noon Lions put on a tasty new fundraiser.

Pizza Wars

The club hosted its first Pizza Wars at Naperville Central High School where nine pizzerias got together for a slice of competition.

Little Italian, Lou Malnati’s, Giordano’s, Little Pops, Uncle Pete’s, Cassano’s, Aurelio’s, Rocco’s, and Braconi’s all stepped up to serve some samples.

“It allows us to get some of our different pizzas out there that we do, which is different than everybody else,” said Bill Paus, owner of Braconi’s.

Where the Idea Came From

The idea came from a similar taste-off in Downers Grove where Naperville Noon Lions Club member Steve Hertzberg tried the tasty event and decided to bring it to Naperville.

“It seemed like a good event, they made a lot of money for their charity,” said Hertzberg. “Naperville has never done anything like that before so I thought we’d give it a try.”

In the end, the big cheese was Little Pops who swept all the awards, winning best crust, sauce, and pizza.

Money raised from the event will help the many charities the Naperville Noon Lions support.

Naperville News 17’s Patrick Codo reports.

You can check out the Naperville Noon Lions Club on Spotlight!