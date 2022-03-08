Naperville Neighbors United Peace Vigil for Ukraine; Facebook Live

Peace Vigil

Naperville Neighbors United hosted a Peace Vigil for Ukraine yesterday. Around 100 people attended the event at the Naperville Municipal Center. “Our hope tonight is to come together to show solidarity and support to the people of Ukraine,” said Saily Joshi, a member of Naperville Neighbors United.

Local Leaders

Speakers at the event included faith leaders and representatives who spoke for U.S. State Representatives Lauren Underwood, Bill Foster, and Sean Casten. Local leaders including Councilwoman Patty Gustin and Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico also shared words of support.

“It really is important I think at this point to be a community, stay together, work towards a common goal, and try to do whatever we can to help,” said Chirico.

Naperville Families

Naperville and DuPage County families who currently have relatives in Ukraine talked about their thoughts on the war, how people can help, and spoke of the experiences their relatives are currently going through. “For the last week, I wake up really early in the morning because I want to get a text message from my brother saying my mom is ok,” said Naperville resident Marat Molyboga. “They’ve been hiding for about a week because Russian soldiers are killing people, they’re taking people hostage.”

The event ended with a candlelight vigil and a moment of silence, as well as two singers who performed the U.S. and Ukrainian national anthems.

