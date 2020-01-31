Naperville Neighbors United Explores Implicit Bias

Implicit Bias

Naperville Neighbors United once again explored the topic of implicit bias.

Dr. Adrienne Coleman, director of equity and inclusion at the Illinois Math and Science Academy, led the discussion.

Her presentation incorporated lots of participation from the audience, and covered topics like how everyone has different biases.

“A lot of times people think that when you discuss bias, it’s something negative, that you’re putting them down,” said Dr. Coleman. “And that’s definitely not true. If you think about bias, if you think about how we’ve been socialized, we’re all born free of thought, free of perspective. But then you begin to hear different messages over time. And based on those messages, they’re either very positive or negative about different groups of people.”

Privileged Or Oppressed?

Coleman also said each person is privileged and oppressed in different ways and it’s up to us to use our privileges to help others who aren’t.

Naperville Neighbors United is cohosting a discussion of the book “White Fragility” by Dr. Robin DiAngelo on March 19. All are welcome to attend.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

