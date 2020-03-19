Naperville Native Sean Payton Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Sean Payton Tests Positive

Naperville native and New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton has tested positive for coronavirus. He is the first person in the NFL world to have tested positive.

Payton graduated from Naperville Central High School in 1982.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Payton took the test on Monday and received results this afternoon.

“We all need to do our part”

“This is not just about social distancing,” Sean Payton told ESPN. “It’s shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It’s not complicated to do what they’re asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact.

“I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I’m lucky. Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can’t handle it. So we all need to do our part. It’s important for every one of us to do our part.”

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.