Naperville Named One of Top 3 Cities To Live In America

Naperville is one of the top three cities to live in America according to a Niche.com report.

Top 3 City To Live In

The City of Naperville ranks third, behind Arlington, Virginia and The Woodlands, Texas, which rank second and first respectively.

“Living in Naperville offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Naperville there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Naperville and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Naperville are highly rated,” a Niche report card said.

Naperville also got an A rating in public schools, housing, diversity, jobs, outdoor activities, and good for families on Niche’s report card.

“We use the most up-to-date data available from dozens of public data sources including the Department of Education, U.S. Census, and FBI,” reads Niche’s website.

Niche also uses reviews and survey responses from students, parents, and residents to formulate their reports.

Best City To Raise a Family

The City of Naperville also recently ranked as best city to raise a family in the U.S. by Niche.com.

It was Naperville’s third year in a row at the top of the best city to raise a family list, second in a row for best public schools, and second year in a row at third among best cities to live.

Top Schools

Naperville’s public schools also ranked high in a 2020 Niche report. Naperville District 203 ranked second best school district in Illinois and 39th across the country, and Indian Prairie School District 204 ranked 72 nationally and 12 in the state.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

