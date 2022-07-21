Naperville Named Fourth Best Place To Live In US

Naperville has been named the fourth best place to live in America according to a new list by Livability.

The online community information focused site compiled its Top 100 Best Places To Live in the U.S. rankings for 2022 after looking at more than 2,300 cities with populations of 500,000 or less. Factors considered included the city’s economy, amenities, demographics, housing, social and civic capital, education, health care, transportation and infrastructure. More than 50 data points were considered.

Infrastructure, Education Among Positives

Naperville got its highest marks for infrastructure, with civics, education, and amenities scores not far behind. The city was noted for its diverse restaurant cuisine, variety of shops and many family-friendly offerings. The Livability post says, “The city has a low crime rate, high community engagement (residents are always coming together to support an important cause), and volunteer opportunities, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S.”

The Naperville Riverwalk also got a mention as a unique feature to our city, as did Centennial Beach and North Central College. Also noted were the number of festivals, farmers markets, and music performances.

Remote-Readiness

One additional category mentioned was being remote-ready. Livability declared that Naperville got high marks here as well, noting that nearly 10% of the city’s workforce works remotely. It also pointed out various spaces available for getting work done or helping with work skills, such as NaperLaunch and lunch and learns put on by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce. And when you need a break from work, nearly 90% of residents live within a 10-minute walking distance from a park.

Quick Naperville Facts

Livability also listed several quick facts about Naperville, including: average commute or 33.6 minutes, median home value of $503,821, median household income of $127,648, total population of 147,734, walk score of 34, and median property tax of $9,227.

Top Three Cities

The city at the top of Livability’s list is Madison, Wisconsin. Second and third were Ann Arbor, Michigan and Rochester, Minnesota, respectively.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!