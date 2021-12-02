Naperville Named Fifth Most Festive Holiday Town In The U.S.

When it comes to holiday cheer, Naperville has it in spades – and now the city’s spirit has landed it as the fifth most festive holiday town in the U.S. Sixt.com has put Naperville among the top twenty on its list, even edging out sixth place winner Santa Claus, Indiana.

Why Naperville?

The website shares several things that had Naperville making its “presents” in the ranking, giving a shout out to the Rotary Club’s Holiday Parade of Lights and the All-Seasons Ice Rinks. It was a little off track as it noted Christkindlmarket, though that particular festival hasn’t been held in town since 2018.

Festive Fun

Still, with new holiday events like drive-thru light show Reindeer Road, and old favorites like Naper Lights on Water Street, Naperville definitely shows its spirit. Residential Christmas displays can be taken in through a holiday lights tour on the Naperville Trolley or on a Tuk Tuk. There’s downtown Naperville fun to be had through an elf hunt in stores and holiday window paintings featured at many merchants. Plus, Santa himself has set up his own outpost, with a holiday workshop stationed at the Riverwalk Café. And for those who may be a bit shy, a Santa mailbox on Main Street is just the place to drop a Christmas wish list.

Sixt also notes that besides having its own holiday cheer, Naperville is just a short trip to the many fun multicultural festivities that Chicago has to offer.

Number One

But for those looking for the most festive fun…a trip to first place Branson, Missouri is only a few hours away.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!