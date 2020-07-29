Naperville Named Best City to Raise Family for 2020

According to the website niche.com, the city of Naperville has been named the Best City to Raise a Family in America for 2020. The website is a source for individuals and families to research colleges, schools, neighborhoods and companies across the country.

In addition to repeating as #1 on the Best City to Raise a Family list, Naperville also received the top honors for the Best Public Schools in America once again.

Naperville finished #3 on the Best Cities to Live rankings behind Arlington, Virginia and The Woodlands, Texas.

Niche collects and analyzes data from dozens of federal and local government organizations, including the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Niche uses the collected information combined with proprietary Niche data and community reviews from each area to determine the rankings for each category.

Other Grades

Niche gives Naperville A+ grades for Public Schools, Health and Fitness, and Good for Families. The city also earned an A for Outdoor Activities and an A- in Diversity, Jobs, and Housing. Naperville’s lowest Grades in the 2020 report were a C+ for Weather and Cost of Living.

Interest.com Honors

Naperville was also named the #7 Best City for Jobs after Graduation by the website Interest.com. The website explains the ranking by saying: “Located in the technology and research corridor of Illinois, Naperville is home to numerous tech companies and major corporations. Given the availability of highly-coveted jobs, Naperville does have a higher rent rate than the other options on our list at $1,501. But the notably higher annual income of $118,187 accommodates that price. Naperville has also made significant strides in environmental sustainability by helping residents install smart thermostats, rain barrels, and solar panels across the city.”

