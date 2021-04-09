Naperville Named 6th Most Relaxed U.S. City

Naperville is one of the most relaxed cities in America according to lawn care website LawnStarter.

Most Relaxed Cities

The website recently evaluated 190 U.S. cities across 57 metrics and placed Naperville sixth on its list, boosted by top marks in financial health and social environment rank.

In fact, Naperville is the most zen city in the Midwest, with all higher-ranking cities in a coastal state. Nearby Aurora and Joliet also ranked in the top 50, placing 45th and 48th, respectively.

Methodology

The website used metrics like adequate sleep rate, median household income, average leisure per day, air quality, and walkability to evaluate different cities. Each metric was weighted and cities were scored against each other to determine the final ranking system.

Other Rankings

This comes less than a month after Niche.com listed Naperville as the best city to raise a family, the city with the best public schools, the third best overall city to live, and the best city to buy a house. That was Naperville’s third year in a row on top of the list for best city to raise a family.

If Naperville hopes to move up LawnStarter’s list of most relaxed cities in future years, it will likely have to improve on work environment rank, where it came in a dismal 183rd on the list.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.