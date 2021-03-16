raise a family

Naperville Named #1 Best City to Raise a Family

Posted on March 16, 2021

Naperville is routinely included among the best U.S. cities to raise a family, and this year’s Niche.com rankings puts it right at the top. It was also number one on the list of cities with the best public schools in the country.

Naperville’s Ranks

The website listed Naperville in the top ten U.S. cities in several metrics, including:

It’s Naperville’s third year in a row at the top of the best city to raise a family list, second in a row for best public schools, and second year in a row at third among best cities to live.

How Rankings are Calculated

niche.com

Niche.com’s 2021 Report Card for Naperville

The rankings for best city to raise a family took into account metrics like quality of public schools, access to parks and family-oriented activities, cost of living, and crime rate. Public school rankings factor things like state test scores, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and student and parent reviews.

Niche considers a city “an urbanized areas with 100,000 or more residents.”

Niche collects and analyzes data from federal and local government organizations, including the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Niche uses the collected information combined with proprietary Niche data and community reviews from each area to determine the rankings for each category.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

