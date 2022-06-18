Naperville Municipal Band Summer Concert 2022

This Thursday, the Naperville Municipal Band held its second concerts of the summer season. It took place at Central Park in Downtown Naperville and featured fan favorites such as a Disney Movie Magic medley, songs from the hit musical Jersey Boys, and plenty of classic tunes for all to enjoy.

Emily Binder conducted the band throughout the concert, while Ann Lord introduced each piece as the Concert Moderator.

The band will play at Central Park every Thursday throughout June and July. The concerts are all free to the public and attract many fans who want to enjoy the warm weather and beautiful park with the accompaniment of great music. Even in the 90 degree weather, the concert attracted a large crowd of concert-goers young and old.