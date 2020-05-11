municipal band

Naperville Municipal Band Cancels Concerts Through July 16

Posted on May 11, 2020

The Naperville Municipal Band announced its Summer Concert Series will be canceled through July 16 due to COVID-19.

That will include the first seven concerts of the season. There are four concerts in the series scheduled for after that date, which the band is leaving on the schedule for now.

Municipal Band Hoping to Resume Later

“At this time, we are leaving open the hope that a change in the public health situation could allow us all to gather again in Central Park later this summer,” a spokesperson for the band wrote on social media.

Classic Concerts

NCTV17 will be rebroadcasting classic concerts in place of the live events on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. The first classic broadcast will take place on June 4 and run through July 16.

The band’s website states, “The NMB is committed to resuming concerts in Central Park when [health] experts agree that our concert events can be held safely for our audiences, members and communities.  In the meantime, the NMB Directors and Board are working on other ways to bring music to our loyal audiences.”

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

