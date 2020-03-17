naperville movie theaters

Naperville Movie Theaters Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Posted on March 17, 2020

Naperville movie theaters Hollywood Palms Cinema, Naperville’s Ogden 6 Theatre, and AMC Showplace Naperville 16 have all closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Classic Cinemas Statement:

In a statement on the Classic Cinemas website, company CEO Chris Johnson wrote, “With the utmost concern for the health, wellness, and safety of our valued guests, Classic Cinemas family, and local communities, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres,” adding, “We look to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Hollywood Palms Cinema Statement:

A similar statement appeared on the Hollywood Palms Cinema website, reading, “In accordance with local government direction and recommendations, Hollywood Palms Cinema will be temporarily closing out theaters. We value our staff and the communities in which we do business, and look forward to providing our guests with an unmatched, dine-in movie going experience in the near future.”

AMC Announcement:

The AMC theatres website statement read, “All AMC theatres are temporarily closed in accordance with local and federal guidelines. They will re-open when those guidelines allow.”

Final Showtimes:

Ogden 6 closings took effect March 16, for all showtimes after 7:50 p.m. Hollywood Palms and AMC Showplace Naperville 16 announced their closings today, just after midnight.

Customer Guidance:

Ogden 6 will be automatically refunding all advanced tickets purchased online. Customers who purchased advanced tickets at the theater can email yourinput@classiccinemas.com to receive their refund.

Hollywood Palms directed customers to their website and social media for further information, and said they could contact guestservices@starcinemagrill.net for assistance.

AMC Showplace Naperville 16 asked that patrons check back on their website for updates.

