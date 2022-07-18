Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico says he will not run for a third term in 2023.

Chirico announced the news on his Facebook page Monday, saying, “It’s time to let someone else chart this community’s course alongside the entire City Council and our professional, hardworking City staff.”

Focus On Development

Chirico first took office in 2015, succeeding longtime Mayor George Pradel. During his tenure, he’s put a focus on development, noting in his post that building permit applications have reached highs “not seen since the 1990s.” Some new additions during his terms have been two Amazon Fresh stores, the Mall of India, and a second Costco, the latter being part of a greater effort to help revitalize Naperville’s East Ogden corridor.

The mayor said it was a point of pride to have helped implement “one of the lowest property tax rates” for the city in the last 50 years. He gave a nod to the “hundreds of people” he’s worked with over the years, including council, City Staff, community leaders, business owners and residents, to help create positive change within the city.

Time With Family

A longtime Naperville resident, Chirico is the founder of Great Western Flooring, which is currently run by his daughters. Prior to his run as mayor, he served as a Naperville city councilman for one term.

He said he looks forward to spending more time with his wife Julie, their seven children and grandchildren. He credited his family with being a reason why he felt compelled to serve as mayor, to help make a better future for all.

Chirico said though he will no longer serve as mayor, he will continue to share in the success of the community, “just from a different vantage point.”

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

