Naperville Man Sues Robinhood | House Bill 3653 | Last Chance to See Trolls

Naperville Man Suing Robinhood

A Naperville attorney is suing the online stock trading company, Robinhood, saying it is manipulating the stock market after it restricted the trading of stocks for companies like GameStop, AMC Theatres, and Nokia. In the lawsuit, Richard Joseph Gatz said this decision “was to protect institutional investment at the detriment of retail customers.” He said he has lost more than $75,000. Robinhood added in the restrictions after a Reddit campaign was launched encouraging investors to purchase stocks in the outlined companies to help combat hedge fund investors who were short selling shares. Critics of Robinhood’s actions say it hurt smaller investors. Robinhood said starting today it will begin allowing limited purchases of the stocks.

Park District Asks to Veto House Bill

The Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution calling for Governor J.B. Pritzker to veto House Bill 3653, which would institute various criminal justice reforms statewide. The resolution states its opposition to the manner in which the Senate passed the bill on January 13 at 4:49 a.m., which was less than an hour after the final bill was introduced. It also found fault with some of the contents of the bill, calling the changes “dangerous.” Park District Attorney Derke Price said the bill would take away the Park District Police’s ability to forcibly remove someone from park district property, though they would still be able to issue citations. The resolution also states concern that there wouldn’t be enough time to train officers before the bill would go into effect. A similar resolution failed to pass at Naperville City Council last week.

Knoch Knolls Reopening

The Naperville Park District’s Knoch Knolls Nature Center will reopen to the public tomorrow for drop-in visits. The nature center was previously closed due to Tier 3 restrictions. Now with Region 7 moving to Tier 1 mitigations, Knoch Knolls will be open on Saturdays for groups of 10 or less. Face coverings are required and visitors need to stay six feet apart. The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow.

Last Weekend to See Giant Trolls

This is the last weekend to see the giant trolls at the Morton Arboretum. The six creatures set up as an arboretum exhibit, “Troll Hunt,” were first on display in June 2018. The trolls come in different shapes and sizes ranging from 60 feet long to standing 30 feet tall. The “Troll Hunt” will run through January 31. The arboretum has a new large scale exhibit coming on April 9 called “Human+Nature.” The new display will highlight the connections between people and trees.