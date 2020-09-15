Naperville Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Embezzlement

Two Years for Embezzlement

A Naperville man has been sentenced to 29 months in prison and ordered to pay back over $1.49 million he took from his employer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of California.

42-year-old Marc Marier worked at Driscoll’s, a company headquartered in Watsonville, California, as its director of real estate and workplace services.

In total, Marier submitted at least 15 false invoices to Driscoll’s between November 2017 and May 2018 and received around $1.49 million. He used the funds to make personal purchases including a five-bedroom home in Naperville, a GMC Yukon XL, and a $75,000 cashier’s check for his girlfriend, according to the release.

“Marier was informed that he had the authority to approve invoices of up to $250,000 by virtue of his director-level status at Driscoll’s,” said the release. “Within weeks, Marier started abusing that authority by submitting and approving false invoices from a fake business called TNC US Inc. and routing the payments to a shell J.P. Morgan Chase bank account that he created and maintained for TNC. ”

Marier resigned the day after he knew Driscoll’s was conducting an internal investigation and the company later referred the case to the FBI. In February 2019 the government seized the purchases and over $700,000 in cash from bank accounts associated with Marier and TNC.

Charges

On February 14, 2019, he was charged with two counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering. He pleaded guilty to one count of each charge on June 10, 2020. Marier agreed to forfeit all of the assets and to pay Driscoll’s back the full payment.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Lucy Koh ordered Marier to serve a three-year period of supervised release. He will begin serving the prison term in January 2021.