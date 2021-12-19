Naperville Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Violently Sex Trafficking Women

Sentenced to 30 Years

A Naperville man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for “violently sex trafficking multiple women over the course of a decade,” according to a Northern District of Illinois Attorney’s Office press release. 41-year-old Benjamin Biancofiori would use false promises of assistance to encourage women into performing commercial sex acts.

What Happened

From 2007 to 2016, he drew in multiple victims and arranged for them to travel to meet customers in the Chicago area and other locations in the U.S. He often beat and punched the women and kept almost all of the money they received. One time, he arranged for one of the women to be brought back to him at gunpoint after she tried to leave him, according to the press release.

In 2018, a jury convicted Biancofiori on sex trafficking and obstruction charges. A judge imposed the prison sentence after a hearing in federal court in Chicago on December 17. Two co-defendants pleaded guilty and admitted to conspiring with Biancofiori. Marcus Willis of Wheaton and Nathan Perez from West Chicago are awaiting sentencing.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

