Naperville Man Sentenced for Kidnapping in Boone County

A Naperville man has been sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping a child while trying to escape police during a traffic stop,

According to a news release by the Boone County State’s Attorney, Darcell Booker pleaded guilty to one count of aggravating kidnapping.

The 35-year-old was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over on October 18, 2018 in Boone County. The driver was taken to the Illinois State trooper’s vehicle while traffic citations were being completed. When a K-9 police dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs in the pulled-over car, Booker was asked to step out of the vehicle. Instead, he jumped into the driver’s seat and fled the scene, with the driver’s 1-year-old child still in the back.

Four hours later, the child was safely returned to her family. Booker was apprehended on November 21, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Booker is required to serve at least 85% of his sentence.