naperville man guilty

Naperville Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Crash

Posted on January 9, 2020

Naperville resident Joseph Kucharski pleaded guilty today to aggravated DUI and reckless homicide in a crash that killed Downers Grove North student Elizabeth “Beth” Dunlap.

Change in Plea:

Kucharski had previously entered a plea of not guilty in March.

Today in DuPage County Court he changed his plea, taking responsibility for the death of the 17-year-old in the fatal crash on February 19, 2019. Investigators say Kucharski’s blood alcohol content was 0.031 at the time of the crash. Police found Xanax, Benadryl and suboxone in his car, and crack pipes and crack cocaine in a hotel room where he had been staying,

The crash happened at 10:55 a.m. on Main Street in Downers Grove, when Beth was crossing the street to go to school. Officials say Kucharski drove through a red light in the wrong lane, striking her. She later died from her injuries.

Sentencing Scheduled:

Kucharski faces up to 14 years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on March 6.

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories

DECEMBER PLAY OF THE MONTH POLL!

Vote today for your favorite December Play!

cat2array(64) { [0]=> int(13759) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(11961) [8]=> int(12127) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11111) [16]=> int(12126) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(6957) [23]=> int(12128) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(4101) [32]=> int(12129) [33]=> int(13) [34]=> int(19) [35]=> int(24) [36]=> int(27) [37]=> int(28) [38]=> int(36) [39]=> int(2663) [40]=> int(13588) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(1714) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1233) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1232) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(42) [62]=> int(4) [63]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409