Naperville Man Now Charged With First Degree Murder in Wife’s Death

Naperville resident Alan Wang, 56, is now being charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Hongyan Yang.

Charges Upgraded

Wang was first charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery after his wife’s death on March 8. Autopsy results prompted the upgrade in charges, adding two counts of first degree murder.

Police had been called to the couple’s home on Mill Street after a relative of the couple called 9-1-1 and said Yang had appeared to stop breathing. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Authorities say further investigation found that the defendant had allegedly kicked his wife multiple times the night before, while the two were in their bedroom.

Autopsy Results

Autopsy reports from the DuPage County Coroner’s Office showed that Yang died from internal bleeding.

“With a cause of death now known, justice demands that the charges against Mr. Wang support the allegations that he is responsible for her death,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin in a press release. “I commend the DuPage County Coroner’s Office for their outstanding efforts in identifying Hongyan Yang’s death. I would like to thank the Naperville Police Department for their work on this very sad case. I would also like to thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Amanda Meindl and Alexandria Levan for their efforts in securing the appropriate charges against Mr. Wang.”

Bond Set

Wang’s bail was set at $850,000 on March 11. His next court appearance is set for July 20.

