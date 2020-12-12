Naperville Man Charged With Six Counts of Possessing Child Pornography

Charged With Six Counts

A Naperville man has been charged with six counts of possessing visual reproductions of child pornography, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

35-year-old Matthew J. Beifuss, of 704 Morningside Drive in Naperville, had a $10,000 bond set at his hearing on Friday, posted $1,000 and was then released.

Investigation

With a search warrant, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensic Investigation Unit and the Naperville Police Department searched Beifuss’s home on Thursday. The warrant was signed following an undercover internet investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography files.

“Our Digital Forensics Unit continues to focus their efforts on finding and bringing to justice those who prey on our children and those who deal in child pornography,” said Sheriff James Mendrick in the press release. “And they do not rest until they have enough evidence to give prosecutors a rock-solid case.”

Beifuss was arrested on scene. His next court date is February 10.

“By collaboratively working with law enforcement agencies throughout the county, such as in this case, my office is able to bring

a strong prosecution against anyone involved in this disgusting behavior,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin in the press release.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public these are charges and not proof of the defendant’s guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

photo courtesy: DuPage County Sheriff’s Office