naperville man charged with sexual

Naperville Man Charged With Sexual Abuse of Underage Female

Posted on July 8, 2020

A Naperville man has turned himself in to police after being charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Met Victim on Snapchat

Naperville police say James Nead, 27, is accused of engaging in inappropriate contact with an underage female last year after meeting her on Snapchat. He turned himself in last week on Monday, June 29.

The female reported the crime in June 2019. Police brought charges against Nead after a lengthy investigation.

Bond Set

Nead was taken to DuPage County Jail. His bond was set at $150,000.

DuPage County Court records show his next court appearance is July 27.

Online Dangers

Police remind parents of the importance of speaking to their children about the dangers of interacting with strangers on online platforms.

