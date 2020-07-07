Naperville Man Charged with Possession, Distribution of Child Pornography

A Naperville man has turned himself in to the Naperville Police after being charged with 14-counts related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Naperville Man, Keith Richey, Charged

Keith Richey, 46, of the 1500 block of Aztec Circle was the subject of a months-long investigation conducted by the Naperville Police High Technology Crimes Unit.

On Monday, July 6, Richey turned himself into police after the 14-count complaint and warrant for possession and distribution of child pornography was signed by a DuPage County judge.

14-counts of Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography

Richey faces seven counts of possession of child pornography, and seven counts of distribution of child pornography. Possession is a Class 1 Felony, while distribution is a Class X felony.

Bond Set

Richey was transported to DuPage County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000. According to DuPage County Jail records, Richey was released Tuesday. Online court records show his next court hearing is scheduled for July 31.

If anyone has additional information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

Kevin Jackman reporting for Naperville News 17