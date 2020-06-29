Naperville Man Charged With Home Invasion

naperville man charged home invasion

A Naperville man has been arrested after a home invasion this Sunday in Naperville.

Police say 18-year-old Peter Purduski has been charged with one count of home invasion for the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of Spring Avenue.

What Happened

Authorities were called to the home just after 3:15 a.m., when a resident reported awaking to find a man standing at the end of her bed, armed with an edged weapon. He fled, and was found nearby by police.

The suspect reportedly got in the home through an unlocked door.

Bail Set

Bail for Purduski was set today at $150,000.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666, and ask for the Investigations Division.

Lock Up

Police remind the public that it’s important to lock up homes and cars. They recommend establishing a nightly routine to make sure that all entry points to your home are secured, and that your car doors are locked as well.

Other tactics to discourage break-ins include turning on your exterior lights at night and making sure your landscaping doesn’t obscure entrances to your home.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Police Department

 

