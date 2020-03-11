Naperville Man Charged in Death of His Wife

A Naperville man has been charged with aggravated domestic battery in connection with the death of his wife.

Authorities allege that 55-year-old Alan Wang kicked his wife, 35-year-old Hongyan Yang repeatedly in her legs on the evening of March 7 in their home at 1103 N. Mill Street. That caused deep soft tissue hemorrhaging, leading to Yang’s death on the following day, according to a release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

9-1-1 Called:

Police arrived at the home just before 5 p.m. on March 8, after a relative of the couple called 9-1-1 when Yang seemed to stop breathing.

Yang was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 5:54 p.m.

Officials’ Response:

“This case is a terrible reminder that domestic violence continues to be a serious problem that demands our attention,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement,

Naperville Police Chief Bob Marshall added, “Domestic violence remains one of the top offenses for which we arrest people in Naperville and our department is committed to helping victims of domestic violence find safety before something as tragic as this incident occurs.”

Bond Set:

Wang is currently being held at DuPage County Jail on a $850,000 bond. His next court date is April 6.