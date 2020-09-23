Naperville Man Accused of Gunrunning, $100,000 Bond Set

A 38-year-old Naperville man has been accused of illegally selling multiple guns, two of which were later determined to be stolen.

A $100,000 bond was set for Mohammed Haq at a bond hearing this morning, according to a press release from the DuPage County States’ Attorney’s office.

He is charged with one count of gunrunning, a Class 1 Felony.

Ongoing Investigation

Haq was the subject of an ongoing investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and was identified as a suspect in the illegal selling of several guns in Aurora.

He allegedly sold nine guns to the same individual on three different occasions, between September 13 and October 11, 2019.

“The illegal sale of guns continues to fuel violence in our streets,” Berlin said. “If not for the outstanding work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Aurora Police Department and the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Haq’s alleged illegal gun sales may have resulted in nine additional firearms finding their way into the wrong hands. I applaud the efforts of the ATF, the Aurora Police Department and the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office for their cooperative efforts that resulted in the charges against Mr. Haq. I would also like to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Sullivan for her work in securing charges against Mr. Haq.”

Haq was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. His next court appearance will be October 15, 2020.

