Naperville Kiwanis Pancake Fundraiser

Many people started off their morning with pancakes and sausage at the Naperville Kiwanis Pancake Fundraiser.

“Today’s event is a pancake and sausage breakfast, but in addition to that we’ve got six or seven bands from the neighborhood, we’ve got raffles, we’ve got a silent auction,” said past president of the Kiwanis Club, Michael Marx. “So the real effort here is a fundraising effort of which 100 percent of the proceeds are returned back to the community.”

Some of the organizations they donate to are Loaves and Fishes, the Alive Center, and Feed My Starving Children.

A Pancake Festival

The event at Naperville Central High School has evolved throughout its 65-year-run.

“It’s more of a festival atmosphere with raffle prizes and bands versus having just pancakes and sausage,” said Kiwanis Pancake Fundraiser Chairman, Dick Nelson.

Kiwanis expects around 1,500 people to stop by and said they usually raise around $25-30,000.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

