Naperville Junior Woman’s Club Hosting Door Decorating Contest

Door Decorating Contest

The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club usually hosts a trick-or-treat event at Safety Town every Halloween.

This year, the group had to find another way to celebrate the spooky season.

“We thought, ‘what’s something families can do together at home that’s safe and keeps them away from any COVID-19 risks?’ and that’s the door decorating contest,” said Erin Wikstrom, president of the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club. “So we decided any fall décor, Halloween décor, anything that’s original. We just thought that would be a great way to get families involved and into the spirit of all things fun and fall and Halloween.”

Contest Categories

Participants have a chance to win spookiest, most Pinterest-worthy, and most original.

The community can enter through the NJWC’s website for $25 and submit photos of their decorated homes. All proceeds benefit safety town.

Three prizes valuing over $150 will be given to three winners.

The deadline to enter the door decorating contest is October 21.

Halloween Recommendations

At the beginning of the month, the City of Naperville released its recommendations for Halloween.

The city is providing residents with signs that say if their homes are participating in trick-or-treating or not. They can be downloaded on the city’s website or picked up at the Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

Those who do trick-or-treat are encouraged to stay in small groups, wear face coverings, and maintain social distancing rules.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

