Naperville Jaycees Last Fling Canceled Due To COVID-19

The Naperville Jaycees’ 2020 Naperville Last Fling has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four-day event was scheduled for Labor Day Weekend from Friday, September 4 to Monday, September 7. But because large-scale public gatherings aren’t allowed until the fifth phase in the Restore Illinois plan, the event organizers made the decision to cancel the Last Fling for the health and safety of guests, vendors, and volunteers.

“I am so proud of the time and hard work that our volunteers have invested to plan such a great community event,” said Beth DeGeeter, Naperville Jaycees President. “We are disappointed to not be able to host the Last Fling this year and raise money for local non-profits, but we must put the safety of our community, vendors and volunteers first.”

The Impact of Last Fling Being Canceled

The Last Fling is Naperville Jaycees’ largest fundraiser. Over the past 20 years, the Jaycees have donated more than $2 million to non-profits in Naperville and DuPage County.

“Although we will not be able to raise funds through the Last Fling, we hope to support these worthy causes through several fundraisers and food drives in the coming months. The Jaycees thank you for your understanding and support of the Last Fling. We also want to thank our past volunteers and sponsors who have continued to support us throughout these uncertain months,” the press release said.

Looking to Next Year

The Last Fling joins a growing list of large-scale social events that have been canceled this year due to COVID-19. The Jaycees are looking forward to the 2021 event.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

