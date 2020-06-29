Naperville Interfaith Leaders Association Hosts Interfaith Prayer Service

Interfaith Prayer Service

The Naperville Interfaith Leaders Association hosted “Building the Beloved Community: Repairing the World” – an interfaith prayer service for racial justice and interfaith solidarity.

“We want people to be together to hear how all of the different faith traditions really support justice, and are against racial injustice and we all want to take action to make this community, to make this country, to make our world better,” said Bernie Newman who is on the executive committee of NILA.

Religious Leaders Provide Reflection

Multiple religious leaders came up to provide a reflection, whether that was a personal statement, piece of wisdom, or prayer.

“Dear God, allow us to analyze, assess, and acknowledge our own biases and help us to eliminate and eradicate them,” said Rizwan Ali, Imam of the Islamic Center of Naperville.

“I know the time has come for me to walk through the door. To take a look at the critic within,” said Chari Rosales, director of adult formation at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

“We must spend our entire lives unlearning our racism, unlearning our isolation, and relearning our own self-worth,” said Clarissa Sigale, a member of Congregation Beth Shalom.

Leaders from the Sikh and Baha’i communities also provided a reflection.

President of Unity Partnership, Regina Brent, also took the stage. Some local elected officials were there to show their support.

Call to Action

The event ended with a call to action to vote and register for the 2020 census.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

