Naperville Holds Vigil for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Will County Board Speaker, Dr. Mimi Cowan and Illinois State Senator Laura Ellman organized a candlelight vigil last night in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Also known as RBG, the jurist died at 87 on September 18 due to metastatic cancer of the pancreas, according to a Supreme Court press release. She was surrounded by her family at her home in Washington D.C.

Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton and served for more than 27 years.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” said Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. in the press release. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her – a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Champion of Gender Equality, Dies At 87. RIP RBG – DANDELION… Posted by Ashfaq Hussain Syed on Friday, September 18, 2020

Naperville Councilman Benny White, Indivisible Naperville, members from the League of Women Voters of Naperville, and others in the community gathered at the Dandelion Fountain in Downtown Naperville to pay tribute.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

video courtesy: Mary Lou Wehrli

photo courtesy: Ashfaq Hussain Syed

