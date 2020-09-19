Naperville Holds Vigil for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Posted on September 19, 2020

Vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Will County Board Speaker, Dr. Mimi Cowan and Illinois State Senator Laura Ellman organized a candlelight vigil last night in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Also known as RBG, the jurist died at 87 on September 18 due to metastatic cancer of the pancreas, according to a Supreme Court press release. She was surrounded by her family at her home in Washington D.C.

Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton and served for more than 27 years.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” said Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. in the press release. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her – a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Champion of Gender Equality, Dies At 87. RIP RBG – DANDELION…

Posted by Ashfaq Hussain Syed on Friday, September 18, 2020

Naperville Councilman Benny White, Indivisible Naperville, members from the League of Women Voters of Naperville, and others in the community gathered at the Dandelion Fountain in Downtown Naperville to pay tribute.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

video courtesy: Mary Lou Wehrli 

photo courtesy: Ashfaq Hussain Syed

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, please send it to news tips.

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories
Join Danielle Tufano & NCTV17 for game night!

Join Danielle Tufano & NCTV17 for game night!

Virtual FUNdraiser on Thursday, October 22 at 7 PM.

cat2array(69) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(4101) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(2663) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1714) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1233) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(13773) [55]=> int(501) [56]=> int(33) [57]=> int(6733) [58]=> int(58) [59]=> int(38) [60]=> int(2) [61]=> int(375) [62]=> int(13777) [63]=> int(7) [64]=> int(13760) [65]=> int(13763) [66]=> int(42) [67]=> int(4) [68]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409