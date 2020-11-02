‘Naperville Helps!’ Returns as Restaurants Battle Renewed Restrictions

‘Naperville Helps!’ has returned with Naperville restaurants operating under renewed restrictions as the COVID-19 pandemic surges in the state.

Naperville Helps! Returns

The program, run by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Downtown Naperville Alliance, is a GoFundMe campaign aimed to raise funds to purchase meals from restaurants. Orders fulfilled are then donated to front line workers battling the pandemic. The first round of donated meals this fall will go toward workers at Edward Hospital.

“The generosity of this community continues to amaze me,” said Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our area restaurants are hurting. We are working to help give our restaurants cash and give warm meals to those helping keep us safe and healthy. This is a win-win-win.”

Spring Campaign

Previously lifted with positivity rates plummeting during the summer months, the so called ‘second wave’ of the pandemic has caused Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker to reinstate mitigation efforts aimed at curving the spread. Local bars and restaurants are now required to close by 11 p.m., and can no longer provide indoor service. This prompted the reinstatement of the Naperville Helps! effort.

The campaign had already raised more than $80,000 and delivered more than 6,000 meals March-May of this year.

“This is Naperville at its very best … when there’s a need, the community spirit comes forth to deliver,” said Katie Wood, Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance. “Naperville Helps! is the conduit to serve frontline workers, while assisting our restaurants during these difficult times. During this time of thankfulness, we thank you for your contributions”.

The campaign has stated a goal of doubling the $80,000 raised in the spring.

Restaurants interested in participating can contact chamber@naperville.net to sign-up.

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme. com/f/naperville-helps

Kevin Jackman reports for Naperville News 17