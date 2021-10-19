Naperville Halloween Light Trolley Tour Returns With New Addition

It’s that time of year again, when Naperville residents hop on the Halloween Light Trolley Tour for a night of fun and fright. Halloween buffs of all ages can take a ride on the trolley to sit back, relax, and enjoy some of Naperville’s spookiest houses.

“You never know what you’re going to see. We have some that, they’ll see that we’re going by their house on the tour and they’ll put their decorations out, because they want to be on the tour too,” Naperville Trolley and Tours Owner Annette Wehrli said.

Riders can step out of the trolley at two houses to get an up-close look at the dreadful displays.

Northern Trolley Tour Added

After a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Halloween trolley tours are back and better than ever with the addition of a Northern Naperville tour.

According to Wehrli, “So many homeowners were contacting me to put them on the tour, and we wanted to wait until we had enough to make it a great tour. And we did last year, but then we got shut down, so we’re starting this year!”

The northern tour starts and ends at Gemato’s Wood Pit BBQ, and the southern tour at Aurelio’s Pizza. They run nightly from October 21st to Halloween. But beware as you ride… ’cause as you look, you never know what might be staring back…

Information and tickets can be found on the Naperville Trolley website.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

