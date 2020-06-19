Naperville Fireworks At Frontier Sports Complex This Year

It’s official – Fourth of July fireworks in Naperville will take place at Frontier Sports Complex this year.

Planners chose the south Naperville location as they felt it offered the best option for a socially responsible celebration.

Safety Guided Decision

In a press release from the Naperville Park District, City of Naperville, and Naperville Responds for Veterans, the group said, “The health and safety of our audience is our highest priority, and the decision to temporarily change the location from Knoch Park to Frontier Sports Complex this year was made to ensure that we are doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to residents and visitors who come to enjoy this annual tradition.”

Council Discussion

City council discussed the location change at their latest meeting, with some council members and public speakers asking that the display continue to be held at Knoch Park, to offer continuity during this time of instability, and to drive more traffic to struggling downtown businesses.

Organizers noted that the final decision to go with Frontier Sports Complex may cause some disappointment, but added, “We are grateful to have found a location that allows us to continue this tradition while ensuring the safety of all participants. We look forward to The Salute’s return to Rotary Hill in 2021 and along with it, the fireworks display.”

Details of Event

The display will take place from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4. Those who would like to view the fireworks can spread out in a socially distanced manner on a field within the park, from their car in one of the 906 parking spots on the complex, or from one of the 1,000 parking spots at Neuqua Valley High School.

Those who are unable to attend in person can watch the fireworks display live on NCTV17.

More information about viewing options and maps for parking can be found at www.naperville.il.us/eventinfo the week before the event.

Frontier Sports Complex is located at 3380 Cedar Glade Drive.