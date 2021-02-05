Naperville Fire Department Leaders Receive Chief Fire Officer Status

Chief Fire Officer Status

The Naperville Fire Department‘s entire chief officer staff has received or is actively working toward the Chief Fire Officer designation.

According to a press release, the “prestigious designation” recognizes excellence among fire service personnel at the rank of battalion chief or higher and comes from the Center for Public Safety Excellence and the Commission on Professional Credentialing.

“The Chief Fire Officer designation awarded by the Center for Public Safety Excellence is an achievement that only a small percentage of all fire agency professionals have been able to attain. The level of detail observed by national assessors takes into consideration statewide certifications, formal education, experience in rank and other organizational responsibilities, and accomplishments made by the Chief Fire Officer applicant,” said Chief Mark Puknaitis in the press release. “I am so proud to lead a department where 100% of my chief officers have either already attained or are actively working on their submittals for this high-caliber status. It truly exemplifies the degree of excellence in our personnel, all of whom strive for nothing less than the best for all our residents.”

Fire department leaders achieve this status by proving their achievements in education, experience, trainings and certifications, professional contributions and recognitions, professional memberships and affiliations, technical competence and community involvement.

The designation lasts three years.

Who Received the Designation?

Those recently recognized:

Bureau Chief Phil Giannattasio

Bureau Chief Thomas Moran

Division Chief Scott Salela

Newly appointed Bureau Chief John Sergeant is actively working toward attaining the designation

“This designation was a point of pride, and achieving it fulfilled both a personal goal and a goal set forth in the department’s strategic plan,” said Giannattasio in the press release. “To say the entire senior staff of the Naperville Fire Department has been professionally credentialed as Chief Fire Officers is an accomplishment that truly deserves to be celebrated.”

Recently retired Bureau Chief James Kubinski also achieved this designation during his time with the fire department. Chief Puknaitis and Deputy Chief Amy Scheller earned the status in 2010 and 2017, respectively.

Puknaitis, Scheller, Giannattasio, Moran, Salela, and Kubinski are among 1,494 professional fire service leaders in the U.S. and Canada who have achieved this designation.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.