Naperville Fire Department Conducts Water Rescue

The Naperville Fire Department conducted a water rescue earlier today in response to a call that a car had driven into a pond and was sinking.

What Happened?

At 5:49 p.m., firefighters arrived and found a car submerged in a pond about 15 feet from the shore. The driver was slightly injured but was able to get out of the car on their own before it sank.

There were initial reports of another person in the vehicle, so Naperville Water Rescue Divers entered the water and searched the vehicle. One patient was transported Advanced Life Support to Edward Hospital, according to a Naperville Fire Department press release.

There were no other patients or injuries to firefighters.

Earlier today a Naper Notify went out that the Naperville police and fire departments were on the scene at 248th Avenue and Ashwood Road. Drivers were asked to find an alternate route in the area.

Plainfield Fire Protection District, Warrenville Fire Protection District, Lisle Woodridge Fire Protection District, Downers Grove Fire Department, Bolingbrook Fire Department, and Naperville Police Department assisted the Naperville Fire Department.

About Naperville Fire Department

The mission of the Naperville Fire Department is to respond to all emergency and non-emergency calls for service in a time that meets the expectations of the community and to promote safe practices through ongoing fire prevention and public education programs. The Fire Department is made up of 201 employees at 10 stations answering over 14,000 calls for service in 2020.

