The Naperville Fine Arts and Artisan Fair took place once again at Naper Settlement. Presented by the Naperville Women’s Club, this free event featured over 100 artists, a free children’s activity tent, a community mural, a silent auction, a balloon artist, a caricature artist, Empty Bowls pottery charity sale, music, food and beverages. The annual fair is the longest continuously operating art fair in Illinois, with the first one being held in 1959.

About the Woman’s Club

“The Naperville Woman’s Club was founded as a literary club in 1897 by nineteen women whose goal was to help members assume a role outside of their homes and churches, a bold undertaking in the 19th century. These charter members initiated programs of intense study, but philanthropic projects quickly followed. In 1903, the literary club became the Naperville Woman’s Club. NWC is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international organization founded in 1890.

The Woman’s Club focuses its philanthropic activities on Art, Education and Community Service. The annual Fine Art & Artisan Fair is the longest continuously operating art fair in Illinois. An annual art contest recognizes the talents of area high school students. Several scholarships are granted each year. Fundraisers and collection events support the club’s donation initiatives to local organizations that provide services and programs in the three focus areas. Club members also participate in local service projects that benefit the community.” (From The Naperville Women’s Club)

This marks the 125th anniversary of the Naperville Women’s Club.

Naperville News 17’s Angela Hager reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!