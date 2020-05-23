Naperville Farmers Markets Amid COVID-19

5th Avenue Farmers Market Open

The Naperville Farmers Market on 5th Avenue is set to open its doors on June 6, but with a few changes.

“Unfortunately for the first two weeks, and for the first two weeks only right now, we won’t have some of the social things like we’re not going to have the face painting, the music, or tables set up for people to sit and eat because we’re not allowed to do free sampling at this point,” said Annamarie Bensfield, market manager of the Naperville Farmers Market.

There will be one entrance and exit to help with crowd control and organizers will make sure there’s only two to three people at each booth.

At least for the first two weeks, around 33 out of the nearly 50 vendors will be open for business.

Selling hot food isn’t allowed at this time, so food trucks won’t be driving in for the first couple of weeks.

Safety Precautions

Some other precautions they’re taking include keeping booths socially distanced, encouraging shoppers to use credit or debit cards instead of cash, and providing hand sanitizer at the entrance.

The Naperville Farmers Market has been part of the community for 29 years, which is why though it will look different, organizers are excited to be bringing it back this year.

“We just don’t want to lose the tradition. So many people have reached out really looking forward to another shopping experience,” said Bensfield. “I mean so much has been taken away from the American public over the last 90 days that this is a little bit of joy.”

St. John’s Farmers Market Closed

Though the Farmers Market at St. John’s Episcopal Church won’t be able to continue its tradition.

In a Facebook statement the church shared it would be difficult for them to manage with the new guidelines:

“After much prayer and discussion, it is with a great deal of sadness that we have decided to cancel this year’s farmers market. We shall miss seeing everyone, but take heart from knowing we will be back even stronger in 2021.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

