Naperville Family’s Story Shared By Senator Durbin at Coney Barrett Hearing

Tuesday, during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, a Naperville family was brought into the conversation by U.S. Senator Dick Durbin.

Naperville residents Cathy and Les Williams have three sons with cystic fibrosis. Another son, as well as Les, has type-1 diabetes. Durbin said the Williams would not be able to afford the medical care needed for their family if the Supreme Court strikes down the Affordable Care Act in an upcoming case. Some speculate Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would support a ruling against ACA were she to be added to the court.

“The Williams, like countless other Illinois families, have been able to access expensive medications and provide their children with the specialized care they need because of these essential (Affordable Care Act) protections,” said Durbin said at the hearing.

What is at Stake

In a video posted on Durbin’s Facebook page entitled “What is at Stake,” Naperville resident Cathy Williams explained how her family relies on the Affordable Care Act. “We don’t have to worry about being dropped from our insurance plan or being denied coverage because of poor health,” said Williams.

“I’m not even being dramatic when I say that it’s a matter of life and death for some people,” said Joey Williams in the same Facebook video. His brother Tommy died in January 2019 from cystic fibrosis complications. His mother said because of the coverage they received, he was able to have access to treatment which allowed him to lead a fairly normal life. Tommy’s twin, Mikey, age 21, and Joey continue to fight the disease. Joey noted that his cystic fibrosis treatment, as well as Mikey’s, is able to be covered under his parent’s insurance plan as he is 24.

In the same Facebook video, Cathy, Joey and Mikey Williams explain that the Affordable Care Act allows them to continue to afford their medication, and provides peace of mind knowing it won’t be price gauged.

Barrett told Durbin during her testimony that she is “not hostile to the ACA.”

The video “What is at Stake” is viewable on Senator Dick Durbin’s Facebook page.

